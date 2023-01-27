Home Sports Zaniolo to Bournemouth? The player is not convinced, tomorrow the answer
Sports

Zaniolo to Bournemouth? The player is not convinced, tomorrow the answer

by admin
Zaniolo to Bournemouth? The player is not convinced, tomorrow the answer

The meeting between the English management and Vigorelli hasn’t eliminated the midfielder’s doubts. Meanwhile, the cherries have taken the opportunity to deepen their interest in Viña

Barring a sudden turn of events, Nicoló Zaniolo will not change teams during the current transfer market session. In fact, Bournemouth’s proposal does not seem to have convinced the number 22 to leave the capital to move to the Premier League and embrace the cause of a club embroiled in the relegation fight. Today the English management had flown to Rome to meet Claudio Vigorelli, but the confrontation between doesn’t seem to have dispelled the doubts of the class of ’99. The parties will be re-updated shortly – a dinner between Vigorelli and Bournemouth is scheduled – but a definitive answer will only arrive tomorrow morning, after a night of reflection. At the moment, however, all the clues point towards Zaniolo staying at Roma until June.

NOT ONLY NICOLÓ

Bournemouth’s management’s trip to Italy could still bring a new reinforcement to the Cherries squad. In addition to Zaniolo’s entourage meeting, the English are also planning an appointment with Matias Viña’s agent. The Uruguayan full-back – bought two years ago from the Giallorossi for 13 million – is one step away from transferring to the Rossoneri with the formula of an expensive loan with the right to buy and, in the next few hours, should fly to England to begin his adventure in the Premier League .

January 27, 2023 (change January 27, 2023 | 20:05)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Tsitsipas without mom wins more

It was revealed that Mbappe was once again...

Rugby “lowers” tackles to protect players. But it...

Rugby Benetton: after the banana in Traoré, Nemer...

Jeremy Lin joins Taiwan PLG League Kaohsiung Steelers_Zhejiang...

Leonardo Fioravanti, in the Olympus of surfing the...

Rugby. He gave a banana to his black...

He gave a rotten banana to his teammate,...

The Alpe del Nevegal doubles: the Italian Junior...

Juric before Empoli-Turin: “Djidji and Zima won’t be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy