Barring a sudden turn of events, Nicoló Zaniolo will not change teams during the current transfer market session. In fact, Bournemouth’s proposal does not seem to have convinced the number 22 to leave the capital to move to the Premier League and embrace the cause of a club embroiled in the relegation fight. Today the English management had flown to Rome to meet Claudio Vigorelli, but the confrontation between doesn’t seem to have dispelled the doubts of the class of ’99. The parties will be re-updated shortly – a dinner between Vigorelli and Bournemouth is scheduled – but a definitive answer will only arrive tomorrow morning, after a night of reflection. At the moment, however, all the clues point towards Zaniolo staying at Roma until June.