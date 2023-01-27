The meeting between the English management and Vigorelli hasn’t eliminated the midfielder’s doubts. Meanwhile, the cherries have taken the opportunity to deepen their interest in Viña
Barring a sudden turn of events, Nicoló Zaniolo will not change teams during the current transfer market session. In fact, Bournemouth’s proposal does not seem to have convinced the number 22 to leave the capital to move to the Premier League and embrace the cause of a club embroiled in the relegation fight. Today the English management had flown to Rome to meet Claudio Vigorelli, but the confrontation between doesn’t seem to have dispelled the doubts of the class of ’99. The parties will be re-updated shortly – a dinner between Vigorelli and Bournemouth is scheduled – but a definitive answer will only arrive tomorrow morning, after a night of reflection. At the moment, however, all the clues point towards Zaniolo staying at Roma until June.
NOT ONLY NICOLÓ
Bournemouth’s management’s trip to Italy could still bring a new reinforcement to the Cherries squad. In addition to Zaniolo’s entourage meeting, the English are also planning an appointment with Matias Viña’s agent. The Uruguayan full-back – bought two years ago from the Giallorossi for 13 million – is one step away from transferring to the Rossoneri with the formula of an expensive loan with the right to buy and, in the next few hours, should fly to England to begin his adventure in the Premier League .
January 27, 2023 (change January 27, 2023 | 20:05)
