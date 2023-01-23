The deal could go through with an onerous loan with the right to buy at 22 million, with an obligation in the event of qualifying for the Champions League: the arrival would be in line with the strategies of the Rossoneri club

After all, Stefano Pioli had already approved it about twenty days ago: “Zaniolo has enormous technical and physical potential”. A little assist. A hand extended without knowing its fate. Today, about twenty days after these declarations, Nicolò has become the first name on the notebook of Maldini and Massara, eager to give a last minute shot to the Rossoneri squad. The goal is Zaniolo da Massa, 23, en route with the Giallorossi after the mutiny in La Spezia.

The lunge — Details: Milan have contacted the player’s entourage to test the waters. The deal could go through with an onerous loan with the right to buy for 22 million, with an obligation in the event of qualifying for the Champions League. Zaniolo – the same age as Leao, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Pobega and Gabbia – would be an investment in line with the company policy, or the purchase of future young people to grow. Now Milan must fight against time and press on the accelerator.

Where does he play — Role chapter: where would Zaniolo play? The most probable hypothesis is the right flank, one of Milan’s weak points. Saelemaekers is Pioli’s balancer, the one a coach never gives up on, but compared to the former Entella it’s a completely different thing. Few goals, few assists, flashes reduced to a flicker. Messias is technical, fast, but discontinuous. Nicolò on the other hand – when it’s in the day – is a player of solos, tears and dribbling. And then he loves to take risks. One of his most beautiful goals will always remain the one scored against Spal at Paolo Mazza in 2020, fifty meters with the ball and a shot at the far post. This year he has played as an attacking midfielder or as a second striker, scoring two goals and three assists in 17 games. Key word: ductility. For Mancini he can also play midfield in a three-man midfield. “For the qualities he has, he wouldn’t have a problem.” And in fact he every now and then he deployed it there. Finally, according to Mourinho, he could carve out a good space for himself as a winger, but also as a striker. In short, many solutions. See also Thurpos and Tigers, baseball is for everyone

A warranty — The last point concerns the motivations. The memory of the two broken crusaders still stings, occasionally knocking annoyingly during the night. One wonders where Nicolò would be and above all what player would Nicolò be today if fate hadn’t decided to drop the ax, forcing him to stop for a year (2020-21). We will never know. What matters is that Pioli knows how to deal with young people, especially when it comes to giving “slaps”. It happened with Leao, Kalulu, Tonali, before that with Felipe Anderson and maybe with De Ketelaere. Zaniolo is on the hunt for redemption and fresh air. And he has already scored in Pioli: October 2019, Roma-Milan 2-1. Now the Rossoneri are ready to bring him to their side.

