The footballer has modified the bio of his official profile: another signal that seems to further distance him from the capital

To further distance Nicoló Zaniolo from Rome, if ever there was a need, now comes the social clue. In fact, the footballer has changed his Instagram profile for a few minutes. If, until this morning, the words “Football player of @officialasroma” appeared in the bio of the Giallorossi number 22, now the reference to the Friedkin club has suddenly disappeared. A definitely not accidental choice for those who, in the past, have shown that they give a lot of importance to the social world. A passion that often led him to end up at the center of controversy. In fact, over the years, Zaniolo had already ended up in the eye of the storm for too careless use of Instagram.

COUNTERMEASURES

Zaniolo’s behavior on social networks has already sparked – on numerous occasions – gossip or market rumors. In fact, about a year ago, the attacker had enjoyed placing several likes under the posts of some Juventus players. An anomalous behavior, which had caused the perplexity of clubs and fans. In 2020, however, Nicoló had decided to publish a photomontage of the mural dedicated to Francesco Totti in the Rione Monti area, with his face instead of that of the number 10. A photo that aroused several fans, forcing Zaniolo to delete it. For a few days, however, the class of ’99 has decided to remove the possibility for his followers to comment on his posts. A necessary countermeasure to avoid an avalanche of insults from the Romanists, hurt by the “betrayal” of a player treated – since his arrival in the capital – like an adopted son.

January 30

