It’s no secret that in June the clause for snatching him from Galatasaray without negotiating will be 30 million euros: a figure that the bianconeri and rossoneri may be willing to pay

What is defined as Turkish exile for Nicol Zaniolo may already be over. It’s no secret that in June the clause to wrest him from Galatasaray without negotiating will be 30 million euros. And it’s no secret that Juventus (but also Milan) have been thinking about him for some time. So much so that contacts with the playmaker’s entourage have never been interrupted and will continue in the coming weeks as well. The bianconeri are lurking, waiting to understand if next season they will play in Serie A after the judicial storm that is arriving and if, if so, they will play in the Champions League. Furthermore, they will have to understand who of the big expiring companies (da Rabiot to Di Maria) will extend. Once all these questions have been answered, the Bianconeri will be able to understand if they can sink the blow. In that case they will have an extra trick up their sleeve: Zaniolo he never hid his childhood support for Juventus. The dream of wearing the black and white shirt sooner or later remains intact for now.

Do different clubs like me? Shall we start immediately with the market? Look, nobody knows the future. Obviously I cannot guarantee that he will stay in Turkey for five years, but as long as he is here I will always give my all, said the former Roma player in an exclusive interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. Then dwelling on what was the best moment of his career. There Roma Will he play Feyenoord again? It reminds me of what was probably the best night of my football life so far, together with the one against Porto, in which I scored twice in Champions, and his debut in the national team. Precisely for scoring the decisive goal in the final against the Dutch, the Conference makes me feel so much mine. If I then think about the party at the Circus Maximus and the fans, I still get chills, but I don't want to stop there. Zaniolo settled in Istanbul. As soon as he arrived, he helped those displaced by the tragic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria: I'm just saying it was devastating. There are still people who have to sleep in their cars because they no longer have a home. In a certain sense, I have discovered that football also helps to cheer them up. Here cheering is really a faith.

On the national team he explains: I was stopped for three months and I need to work. I spoke to Salsano, the coach's deputy, who told me to be calm, that I'm being watched and when I'm fine, things will come automatically. I would like to be at the Nations League finals. At the National I care so much, there is nothing more beautiful than representing Italy. And about the farewell to Roma and relations with Mourinho: I could talk for hours about broken promises. They told me I was a spearhead, but I've always been considered just a capital gain. For two years I was told that the new contract was ready. In January of last year I would have signed for just over what I was earning because I was fine in Rome and I knew there were problems with Financial Fair Play. After much talk I got bored. If I had to reflect on my farewell, I think others should too. Have the offers arrived? In reality it wasn't just Bournemouth and Galatasaray, but for not having accepted the English I was kicked out of the team and the fans took it out on me. Some chased me with the car, others came to my house. My family and I were also scared because we felt alone. They were angry people, you couldn't talk to. In those days I also turned off my cell phone because bad messages also arrived. How did I break up with my comrades? I was disappointed with almost everyone. I won't name names, but they said we were like brothers and then they didn't even greet me. Mourinho? a great coach and a great person. He made me play almost always. Sure, he used to handle star players and I wasn't. I would like to have him as a coach in four or five years, he has given me so much for him all the same.