ROME. “Having originated all this hatred seems a little excessive to me”: Francesca Costa, the mother of Zaniolo, the Roma player who asked for the transfer, wrote on social media. The sentence, in a story later deleted, was accompanied by some photos with the insults against the player that appeared on the walls outside the Roma sports center in Trigoria.

Zaniolo chased under the house by the ultras of Rome and threatened. And the footballer calls the police 30 January 2023



After the banners posted last night against Zaniolo, another banner appeared in Trigoria in the evening, signed «Gruppo Roma», which seems to send a clear message: «Away from Trigoria men of little consequence, cowards and profiteers. Unconditional support only for those who respect our colours”.

“Words are not needed, just a lot of pain for you”, says the footballer’s sister, Benedetta, also on Instagram, with a collage depicting the banner posted in the Colosseum area, the offensive writings that appeared in Trigoria and a vulgar message sent to her on social media by a Roma fan.