The Adventure of Nicolo Zaniolo al Galatasaray begins with gods very nice gestures. The experience in Rome closed amidst the controversies, the attacker arrived in Turkey, a land in mourning for the more than twenty thousand dead caused by a strong earthquake. And Zaniolo wanted to pay homage to Muhammed Emin Ozkan, a young Giallorossi fan who died during the earthquake.

“I am very sorry for Muhammed”

In a video posted on Twitter from the “Gala”, Zaniolo says: “I am very sorry for Muhammed and for all Turkish people. I gave my contribution, let’s all do it and we’re all together stronger than before”. Niccolò Zaniolo was immediately taken to the Galatasaray stadium where he was set up a fundraising center to help the population. Then he showed the shirt he will wear and chose the number 17 in honor of the 17-year-old Muhammed.

Only three greetings from the Roma teammates

Rome had decided, by the will of the Friedkinsto adopt the hard line and exclude Zaniolo (“He’s out of the project”) and also Mourinho had distanced himself from his player (“When you don’t feel good in the family you have to go away, you have to find a solution”). But also the Giallorossi locker room was not so close to Zaniolo. Il Sports Courier revealed a background on the Roma player’s poisonous divorce. According to the Capitoline sports newspaper, only three teammates sent greetings to Zaniolo after the official move to Galatasaray. Who I am? British Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham and Leonardo Spinazzola.