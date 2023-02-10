Home Sports Zaniolo’s nice gesture to Galatasaray
Sports

Zaniolo’s nice gesture to Galatasaray

by admin
Zaniolo’s nice gesture to Galatasaray

The Adventure of Nicolo Zaniolo al Galatasaray begins with gods very nice gestures. The experience in Rome closed amidst the controversies, the attacker arrived in Turkey, a land in mourning for the more than twenty thousand dead caused by a strong earthquake. And Zaniolo wanted to pay homage to Muhammed Emin Ozkan, a young Giallorossi fan who died during the earthquake.

“I am very sorry for Muhammed”

In a video posted on Twitter from the “Gala”, Zaniolo says: “I am very sorry for Muhammed and for all Turkish people. I gave my contribution, let’s all do it and we’re all together stronger than before”. Niccolò Zaniolo was immediately taken to the Galatasaray stadium where he was set up a fundraising center to help the population. Then he showed the shirt he will wear and chose the number 17 in honor of the 17-year-old Muhammed.

Only three greetings from the Roma teammates

Rome had decided, by the will of the Friedkinsto adopt the hard line and exclude Zaniolo (“He’s out of the project”) and also Mourinho had distanced himself from his player (“When you don’t feel good in the family you have to go away, you have to find a solution”). But also the Giallorossi locker room was not so close to Zaniolo. Il Sports Courier revealed a background on the Roma player’s poisonous divorce. According to the Capitoline sports newspaper, only three teammates sent greetings to Zaniolo after the official move to Galatasaray. Who I am? British Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham and Leonardo Spinazzola.

You may also like

Inter between present and future, Juve idea De...

one of the most prestigious races in the...

Do you remember… The real Blanco, who kicked...

Curva Sud Vicenza: «we will attend in total...

Red Bull BC One lands in Paris –...

Volcanoes and the environment, eruptions have an unpredictable...

All determined until the end to stay in...

Inter, Marotta on Skriniar: ‘The wing needs love...

Presentation of the new Panini “Calciatori 2022-2023” collection

La Spezia, corpse cut into pieces to recover...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy