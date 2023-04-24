Home » Zápotočný after Dynamo’s five-goal party: From the first minute I felt that it would work. The stone did not fall from the heart
Zápotočný after Dynamo’s five-goal party: From the first minute I felt that it would work. The stone did not fall from the heart

Five goals, five different scorers! This is a team that has the second weakest offensive line in the league after Pardubice, and they are going to attack every shot? After an unpleasant string of four competitive defeats, the football club České Budějovice experienced a holiday on Sunday: Dynamo scored five hits in one match for the first time since their last return to the first league in 2019. Ironically, it was Jablonec with Budějovice ex-coach David Horejš who, on his first return to south lost 1:5 in the role of opponent. Dynamo is twelfth in the balanced table, a point above the play-off edge. “We still have what it takes to get into the middle group,” said Budejovice coach Tomáš Zápotočný.

