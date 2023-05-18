ZAPP: Secret agreements: The truth about stadium vlogs from ViscaBarca and Co.

Influencers film themselves in football stadiums – right in the middle and full of emotions. So-called stadium vlogs are being uploaded more and more frequently and clicked incredibly well: The game highlights can be viewed free of charge. But the filming of game scenes is actually strictly forbidden. How can it be that the videos by ViscaBarca, Trymacs and others reach an audience of millions and are not warned? A look behind the scenes shows close connections between vloggers, agencies and licensors such as Amazon or the DFL. Is this less about the love of football than about clicks and advertising?

