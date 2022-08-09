the case

The pole position of the British Grand Prix, valid for the MotoGP World Championship, speaks French. The conquest of Johann Zarco, who, six years after his last victory, in 2016 in the intermediate class, set a new record for the Silverstone track. The Ducati Frenchman stopped the clock at 1’57 ”767, obtaining his eighth career pole, second of the year.

Second time in qualifying for Maverick Vinales on Aprilia, 0.098 thousandths behind. Third was Jack Miller on a factory Ducati, 0.164 from pole. Zarco was not the only one to break the record that belonged to Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), signed in 2019 and lowered by 4 tenths: the first to do so, in the last minutes of Q2, was Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia Racing), who had pulled out his claws after the flight he had run into in FP4: a violent highside, the rescue on a stretcher, the checks at the medical center from which no fractures had emerged and then back on the track.

Today he will start from sixth position at 0.199 from Zarco. Despite the pain, visibly limping, Espargarò still got on his bike for a sensational ride. Fourth place for Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGp), who will have to serve a long lap due to the penalty established by the race direction after the crash with which, in the Netherlands, he took Espargarò off the track.

The two are at the top of the championship standings, with the Frenchman leading by 21 points over the Spaniard. Today, for different reasons, a complicated GP is expected for both: the officer on the M1 will have to deal with the delay caused by the penalty, the Catalan with the consequences of today’s blow. Fifth time for the other official Ducati of Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, at 0.194, struggling for the whole weekend. «I’m working hard to find the rhythm, we used used tires but the only one who made the same strategy was Mir and it is difficult for us to understand where we are. In qualifying I didn’t have the usual speed, I’m struggling a bit, ”commented the Piedmontese after qualifying.

Ducati also featured in the third row with Marco Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini, seventh and eighth separated by 0.334 and 0.339 seconds respectively. The top ten was closed by the Spaniard Jorge Martin on Ducati at 0.407 and Luca Marini. always on Ducati at 0.550. –