To the controversy

A door in the face. This must have been more or less the sensation experienced the other night in Cavalese by Ivan Zaytsev, the number 9 in Italian volleyball, cut by coach Fefè De Giorgi on the eve of the World Cup. The “Tsar” thus leaves the national team after having won with the blue jersey, worn for the first time in 2008, the year in which he became an Italian citizen, a bronze and a silver at the 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro), as well as three European medals (silver in 2011 and 2013, bronze in 2015). Then the stop after the unsuccessful Tokyo Olympics and knee surgery. Now, at almost 34, the farewell hurts the most.

And to say that the coach De Giorgi, anticipating him in an interview with La Stampa in the aftermath of the success at the 2021 European Championships, had reopened the doors of the national team to him. He needed experience, even if he already has the opposites to play. The Nations League arrives where Italy starts in a rocket and then goes out, finishing off the podium and with two bad games. It is Zaytsev himself who puts his face on it, among others, saying that she was really a fool. But the toy was now broken. The feeling, perhaps never blossomed with De Giorgi and a part of the team, and the identity card did the rest: «I communicated to the athlete that he would not be part of the squad of 14 for the World Cup. In order to avoid any kind of speculation, I underline that the athlete has always kept an exemplary conduct ». These are the words of De Giorgi entrusted to a note from Federvolley. The last paragraph is singular: how to say that, after all, the Tsar is a good boy. –

