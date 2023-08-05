ZDF on Germany’s end at the women’s soccer World Cup: role models for men

In the summer of 2023, the ZDF reporters did not do what they should have done. In the live broadcast of the third World Cup group game of the German national team, you dealt little with the possibility and even less with the reasons that this could be eliminated.

But when that happened, the commentator Claudia Neumann said that it was “a question of the head and the power of resistance” – a diagnosis that was so undemanding that she could go into the podcast “Lanz & Precht” with it.

When national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg answered questions from moderator Sven Voss, he said: “Factual criticism will come. I hope no malice. What would you wish for from the German public? Everyone watched at home and saw this game and wished it for the German team.”

A comment by Peter Penders Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 89 Marc Heinrich, Brisbane Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 18 A comment by Marc Heinrich, Brisbane Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 20

Apart from the fact that not everyone was watching, of course, one could hear and see that the television coverage of the longings and desires of German women was similar to that of German men: equal pray.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

