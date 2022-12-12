Home Sports Ze Elias: “Elimination of Brazil? Scary Tite Limits. Because of him…”
The considerations of the former midfielder of Inter and the green and gold national team after the match against Croatia

Former Nerazzurri player Ze Elias spoke to Sport Mediaset about his Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup in Qatar. This is his reflection: “I’m very sorry for Brazil’s elimination. He didn’t play a good game. The Croatia coach had done his homework, studying his opponent and what to do with the ball at his feet. Brazil didn’t he understood what Croatia would have done on the pitch: Tite showed frightening limits. We have already lost in Russia because of him, even in Qatar he did nothing. There is no longer the generation of Ronaldo, Dinho and the others who could solve the game even when it got so difficult”.

December 11, 2022 (change December 11, 2022 | 15:01)

