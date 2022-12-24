Bologna, December 24, 2022 – He smiles happily Mariapaola Chiummosmiles because he just won it Gold sequin, with the song ‘Il panda con le ali’ (text and music by Virginio and Daniele Coro). The song wins the 65th edition of the singing competition.

The awards during the final aired today, and conducted by the artistic director of Zecchino D’Oro, Charles Conti. Vocalizing the song on stage at theAntonian of Bolognashe, Mariapaola, 7 years old, from Scicli (RG), accompanied by the Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano directed by Sabrina Simoni.

The Juries that voted for the 14 competing pieces and decreed the winner were two: la Children’s Jury, made up of 20 children from all over Italy, and the Grand Jury, formed by Francesca Fialdini and Paolo Conticini, presenters of the first two episodes of Zecchino, Cristina D’Avena and the youtubers Ninna and Matti. The votes of the two juries were also joined by the votes of the children of the Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano and Galassia Zecchino, around 2,000 children belonging to choirs from all over Italy affiliated to the Antoniano.

Zecchino d’Oro 2022, second and third classified

Second place went to La csong of the week by Eugenio Cesaro and on the third thebear with ice lolly text by Mario Gardini and music by Giuseppe De Rosa.

“I am delighted to have won the Zecchino d’Oro – he comments Virginiaauthor of The panda with wings – thank you first of all Daniel Chorus, who wrote this song with me, and Mariapaola, who interpreted the song very well. It’s a song that talks about inclusion and uniqueness, about how special each of us is, precisely because we are unique. I hope it can help all children to love their own uniqueness.”

At the heart of Zecchino d’Oro is the traditional Operation Bread solidarity campaign, in support of 18 Franciscan canteens in Italy and 5 around the world (in Ukraine, Romania and Syria), which every day welcome many people and many families in difficulty. Operation Bread can be supported on the website www.operazionepane.it or, until 25 December, with a text message or a call from a landline to 45588.

The challenge continues on the web

The panda with wings won the 65th Zecchino d’Oro 2022 edition, but will also the Zecchino d’Oro web game win? Or will it be surpassed by another song? For those who want to try to win their favorite song, the game is still open, in which everyone can choose their favorite song from the 14 competing in the 65th edition. To participate in the game: www.zecchinodoro.org/il-mio-zecchino-2022/

Christmas and Epiphany specials

The appointments with Zecchino d’Oro are not over yet: on Christmas and Epiphany mornings people sing again with the Little Choir of the Antoniano with two special concerts.

Lo Zecchino di Natale, on 25 December at 9.40 on Rai1. Cristina D’Avena and Paolo Belli lead this special moment of music and celebration together with many friends: Nunù, Antoniano’s Le Verdi Note with the unreleased song “E Natale sar”, the Buffycats from the “44 cats” series, the characters from the Pinocchio & Friends series. Two special guests are also arriving: Carolina Rey, who will give us the interpretation of one of the most famous Christmas classics, and Simone Cristicchi, who will sing his Custodi del mondo – winner of the 63rd Zecchino d’Oro – together with the little interpreter Anita Bartolomei and We’ll ask the trees. Finally, there will be the most beautiful Christmas songs sung by the Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano together with Cristina D’Avena and Paolo Belli and moments of solidarity, including a special video message from Giovanni Scifoni.

The Zecchino in the stocking, on January 6 at 9.05 on Rai1. A journey in music with the Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano directed by Sabrina Simoni and many guests, who will lead us to discover the magnificent snowy sceneries of Trentino such as Folgarida Marilleva in Val di Sole and Madonna di Campiglio. To accompany us in this adventure an exceptional witch played by Veronica Maya.

Also this second appointment will be full of surprises, songs and many friends of the Antoniano: Cristina D’Avena, Deborah Iurato, Ludovica Nasti, Nunù, the Buffycats and the characters from the Summer and Todd series.