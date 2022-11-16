Home Sports Zefi, the Irishman who conquered Chivu and Inter’s Primavera side
Sports

Zefi, the Irishman who conquered Chivu and Inter’s Primavera side

by admin
Zefi, the Irishman who conquered Chivu and Inter’s Primavera side

With the Under 18 team he has already scored 6 goals in 3 matches (poker in the last match against Spal) and Chivu now always calls him up for the Primavera. English teams could only register him at the age of 18 and the Nerazzurri played in advance

Dominate with his peers, as happens in neighborhood teams when one boy is clearly stronger than the others. And then he moves the bar further, it couldn’t be otherwise. The Under 18 numbers of Kevin Zefi, an Inter talent born in 2005, speak for themselves: three league games, six goals scored. Data inflated by the sensational performance on Sunday, at home against leaders Spal: poker and 4-3 for coach Andrea Zanchetta’s Nerazzurri, now -3 from first place.

See also  Handball on the beach: D'Attis and Benini in the national circuit

You may also like

Pecco Bagnaia at the Quirinale received by President...

Men’s Serie A, Feldi overturns Olympus in recovery....

Becker leaves England: he will finish serving his...

Milan-Bennacer, renewal by the end of the year...

Malagò and Zappia, interceptions: “The presidents of Serie...

Petrol and diesel, the price now drops. Here...

Latte Lath, from the goal against Juve with...

Who is Carlo Alcaraz, another Racing talent in...

Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and...

Michela Battiston talks about herself after the silver...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy