Dominate with his peers, as happens in neighborhood teams when one boy is clearly stronger than the others. And then he moves the bar further, it couldn’t be otherwise. The Under 18 numbers of Kevin Zefi, an Inter talent born in 2005, speak for themselves: three league games, six goals scored. Data inflated by the sensational performance on Sunday, at home against leaders Spal: poker and 4-3 for coach Andrea Zanchetta’s Nerazzurri, now -3 from first place.