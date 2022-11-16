With the Under 18 team he has already scored 6 goals in 3 matches (poker in the last match against Spal) and Chivu now always calls him up for the Primavera. English teams could only register him at the age of 18 and the Nerazzurri played in advance
Dominate with his peers, as happens in neighborhood teams when one boy is clearly stronger than the others. And then he moves the bar further, it couldn’t be otherwise. The Under 18 numbers of Kevin Zefi, an Inter talent born in 2005, speak for themselves: three league games, six goals scored. Data inflated by the sensational performance on Sunday, at home against leaders Spal: poker and 4-3 for coach Andrea Zanchetta’s Nerazzurri, now -3 from first place.