Home » Zelda Tears of the Kingdom stronger than the console war: Sony and Microsoft celebrate Nintendo
Sports

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom stronger than the console war: Sony and Microsoft celebrate Nintendo

by admin
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom stronger than the console war: Sony and Microsoft celebrate Nintendo

GAME INFORMATION

After being acclaimed by critics, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom succeeds in bringing Sony and Microsoft closer together: the social profiles of the PlayStation and Xbox team join the celebrations for the launch of the exclusive Switch and, in doing so, publicly congratulate each other with Nintendo.

The curators of PlayStation’s core social channels with a message urging all followers of Link to “have fun up there”referring to the sequence of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom which shows the hero as he descends from the clouds to descend on the kingdom of Hyrule from the floating islands that adorn the landscape post-Calamity.

Even the guys who run the Xbox social channels they pay homage to the house in Kyoto explaining how much it is “Good to be back in the realm of Hyrule. Congratulations Nintendo of America on launching Tears of the Kingdom!”. To the statements of the Xbox team are added congratulations from Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hryb a “Doug Bowser, to Nintendo of America and the entire Nintendo team for the release of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. I look forward to immersing myself in the mysteries and challenges that await me in the realm of Hyrule”.

Before leaving you to the comments, we invite you to stay on the pages of Everyeye.it to read our review of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, a masterpiece beyond all expectations.

More content for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

See also  Maybe it was all in my head

You may also like

Vondrušová swept the US Open winner. Muchová and...

Serie A2 Old Wild West, second phase –...

Ice Hockey World Championships: Znenahlik: start important fork...

Lazio-Lecce 2-2 the report cards | Sky Sports

Premier League: Chelsea VS Nottingham Forest Premier League...

Marta Kostjuk and Anhelina Kalinina together with Musetti...

WC hockey 2023 | EXTRA HIT: Slovakia on...

Badminton masters gathered in Suzhou Sudirman Cup is...

Bundesliga: WSG still has to wait for relegation

Lazio-Lecce, Sarri: ‘The positivity must remain intact but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy