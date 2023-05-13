Zelda Tears of the Kingdom stronger than the console war: Sony and Microsoft celebrate Nintendo

Michael Galluzzi | 12/05/2023, ore 19:25

GAME INFORMATION

After being acclaimed by critics, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom succeeds in bringing Sony and Microsoft closer together: the social profiles of the PlayStation and Xbox team join the celebrations for the launch of the exclusive Switch and, in doing so, publicly congratulate each other with Nintendo.

The curators of PlayStation’s core social channels with a message urging all followers of Link to “have fun up there”referring to the sequence of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom which shows the hero as he descends from the clouds to descend on the kingdom of Hyrule from the floating islands that adorn the landscape post-Calamity.

Even the guys who run the Xbox social channels they pay homage to the house in Kyoto explaining how much it is “Good to be back in the realm of Hyrule. Congratulations Nintendo of America on launching Tears of the Kingdom!”. To the statements of the Xbox team are added congratulations from Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hryb a “Doug Bowser, to Nintendo of America and the entire Nintendo team for the release of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. I look forward to immersing myself in the mysteries and challenges that await me in the realm of Hyrule”.

Before leaving you to the comments, we invite you to stay on the pages of Everyeye.it to read our review of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, a masterpiece beyond all expectations.