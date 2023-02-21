During the gala dinner at the Gallia hotel in Milan to raise funds for the reconstruction of the Irpin stadium, a video message from the Ukrainian president was shown Volodymyr Zelensky: “We will win. Ukraine, Europe and all the free world, winning is our destiny“. “Last year – says the Ukrainian president, introduced by a brief speech by Shevcenko- it was one of the most difficult in the history of independent Ukraine and one of the most difficult in European history but our destiny is to win. And Italy will win with us and with all those who support our people and our struggle”. Then Zelensky concluded as follows: “Thanks to all of you for the help, I thank the entire Italian community: Giorgio Armani, Ac Milan and the other Serie A clubs, for their continued support of Ukraine in our fight for freedomWe will always remember your contribution to our victory. Let freedom prevail.”
Shevcenko: “Through sport we can do it”
The former AC Milan striker introduced the Ukrainian president Zelensky Andry Shevchenkowho spoke like this: “I thank all of you for being here for a very important cause, to help my country, especially the children. When I went to Irpin to visit the totally destroyed stadium, there were three-four children who they were playing, with a ball… Sport is very importantand we must rebuild this stadium to restore the possibility of hope for the future for these children. I understood that through sport we can do it“.