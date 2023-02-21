During the gala dinner at the Gallia hotel in Milan to raise funds for the reconstruction of the Irpin stadium, a video message from the Ukrainian president was shown Volodymyr Zelensky: “We will win. Ukraine, Europe and all the free world, winning is our destiny“. “Last year – says the Ukrainian president, introduced by a brief speech by Shevcenko- it was one of the most difficult in the history of independent Ukraine and one of the most difficult in European history but our destiny is to win. And Italy will win with us and with all those who support our people and our struggle”. Then Zelensky concluded as follows: “Thanks to all of you for the help, I thank the entire Italian community: Giorgio Armani, Ac Milan and the other Serie A clubs, for their continued support of Ukraine in our fight for freedomWe will always remember your contribution to our victory. Let freedom prevail.”