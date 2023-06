Partizan win the Aba-Liga, but Zeljko Obradovic refuses to celebrate before time. The Juventus coach first stops some members of the bench in celebration, then denies the joy to Lessor: he must first shake hands with his rival Dusko Ivanovic.

3️⃣ seconds from the title – Zeljko Obradovic wasn’t ready to celebrate 👀 Only after giving his respect to Crvena Zvezda.pic.twitter.com/OpmukvonJN — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) June 22, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook