Angelino Zeller successfully defended his world championship title in para-climbing. The Styrian won in a superior manner in Bern on Thursday and, like in 2021 and 2019, won the gold medal.

Silver also went to Austria in the men’s sitting class with Markus Pösendorfer. Jasmin Plank won silver in the women’s class with neurological/physiological impairments, Edith Scheinecker bronze in those with visual impairments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook