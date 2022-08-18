The French leader of the world championship and the race at the Red Bull Ring: “Last year before the rain I was fighting at the top: I think we have the pace to play for it and the new chicane could help. The world challenge? As a driver I’m giving my best and I can continue until the end “

The world championship fight for the throne of MotoGP restarts from Austria, the thirteenth GP of the season, on the renewed Red Bull Ring track which features a new chicane, at turn 2, to slow down the bikes and make the braking of the next turn 3 safer. what the riders think about it, before getting to know it on the track on their bikes. “I haven’t seen the chicane yet, but I think our bike will do well and if we don’t lose the front on the right it gives me more confidence,” says Fabio Quartararo. Francesco Bagnaia underlines a safety aspect: “The new layout is not bad, there is an extra braking, but perhaps that wall on the left is too close and remains a question mark in the wet”. Aleix Espargaro seems happy: “A good job has been done on the chicane, on the left maybe it’s a bit tight, but it’s better than before for safety.” Finally Maverick Vinales: “Not bad, it’s better for safety than before: I like it, but then we’ll see our reactions in the saddle”.

quartararo and the primacy — At the top of the standings Fabio Quartararo will try to fend off the assaults of Aleix Espargaro, second on 22 points with Aprilia, and Francesco Bagnaia, at -49 after the last two victories in a row over Ducati. “On this track I never collected much, but in the second race here last year, before the rain, I was fighting for the podium and so I think we have pace and speed to play for it – says the Yamaha Frenchman -. It’s not a circuit. terrible for the M1, but we will also see if the new chicane can improve everything “. See also The super relegation god plot! 90 minutes to reverse the Dalian people to win and still play the play-offs_match_Qingdao team_Chongqing

yamaha and world champion push — Fabio is unquestionably the leader of Yamaha, from which he hopes to have more help in the final part of the world championship. “I am pushing Yamaha to bring something more, but there are no extra things, but I am giving my best as a rider and I think I can continue like this until the end of the season”. Even in Yamaha, as highlighted by Marc Marquez for Honda, there seems to be a need to change the working method. “I believe that there is too much attention on this aspect – says Fabio -. The new engineers who arrive at Yamaha will be able to change something and I believe that calmly assuming a more European, indeed more Italian, mentality is the right way to try to grow” .