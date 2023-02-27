Zdenek Zeman he returns to breaking latest news who he will train for the third time with the hope of bringing him to B. The 75-year-old Bohemian coach has already arrived in the city, the day after the resignation of Albert Columbus, following the defeat against Cerignola. “I’m delighted. I’m glad to be back”, Zeman said before signing the contract until 30 June, with automatic renewal in case of promotion. In the two previous experiences, a promotion to Serie A had arrived in 2012 (it was breaking latest news of Verratti, Immobile and Insigne) and an exemption in 2018. In the afternoon the first training session under the guidance of Zeman. In group C of Serie C, breaking latest news is third in the standings with 48 points, two more than Foggia, another team with which Zeman has intertwined his destinies, becoming their coach from 1989 to 1994, then in the 2010/2011 and 2021 seasons. 2022.

