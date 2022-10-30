From his YouTube channel, Walter Zenga commented on the victory dell’Inter against Sampdoria. This is the analysis of the former Nerazzurri goalkeeper: “Inter in health and playing well. He does a very good football, they move well, they occupy the spaces. The 2-0 goal was an extraordinary play by Bastoni and the usual fantastic insertion by Barella. This action pays off for these two guys who are doing really well together with Dimarco. The best for me was Calhanoglu because he had a difficult task, to replace a certain Brozovic. When the Croatian returns it will be Inzaghi’s problems, but it will be a big problem because he will be able to rotate the midfielders with greater continuity“.

“At the beginning, Inter took the measures at Sampdoria, then they started to step on the accelerator and there was no match. One thing I would like to emphasize is the spirit. Do you know why they are now a real team? Have you seen Dimarco 80th on the 3-0 who went to press alone on the ball lap of the Sampdoria defenders? Probably this time ago would not have happened. This is the spirit of today’s Inter. Correa scored a great goal, I’m happy for him because this can give him great confidence. Now with all four strikers at your disposal you can manage the game in a different way. Now Inter will have a tough week, we go to Munich with Bayern and then Sunday at Juventus . Inter arrives at a very positive moment. “