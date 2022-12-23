Home Sports Zeppieri changes technician: he will work with Sartori
Zeppieri changes technician: he will work with Sartori

The left-handed leaves the historic coach Fischetti and moves to Vicenza with Seppi’s former coach: “I’m looking for the best version of myself”

Giulio Zeppieri and Massimo Sartori will start working together. A good challenge for both, announced by the young tennis player from Latina on his social profiles: the 21-year-old will move to Vicenza, to the Horizon Tennis Home; the coach returns to coach one of the best Italian tennis players after the retirement of Andreas Seppi, of whom he was a historic coach. From a super veteran to a player on the launch pad, chasing a 2023 as a protagonist.

“2022 was a year full of changes for me as a tennis player and as a man. I am very happy with the way I worked and for this and much more I have to thank Peppe Fischetti and the Enjoy Tennis Center, but our journey together is over” , the message on Zeppieri’s social networks. Currently number 161 in the ATP rankings, Giulio reached the best-ranking (136th position) after his summer exploit in Umago, with the defeat in the semifinals, as a qualifier, against Carlos Alcaraz, also beating a set from the current number 1 at the world.

Previously, the class of 2001 – the same age as Sinner and friend of Musetti – had qualified in the main draw in Rome and at Roland Garros, losing against Khachanov and Hurkacz respectively. “I’m looking for the best version of myself and I have the confidence to believe I’m on the right track,” Zeppieri continued. “Massimo Sartori, Massimiliano Pinducciu and Nicola Ceragioli will follow me in particular, with the awareness of being supported also by Federtennis. I want to become a complete professional and I hope to have a great 2023”.

