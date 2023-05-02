Zeppieri tames Vavassori and the rain of Cagliari.

There were so many reasons to believe that Diego Schwartzman was a forbidding opponent for Mattia Bellucci: for the Argentine’s past as number 8 in the world, with a final at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia and a semifinal at Roland Garros; and also for the moment so-so of the blue, combined with the lack of habit of playing matches – and tournaments – of this magnitude. And instead, when you least expect it, here is the coup of the 21-year-old from Varese, protagonist of a powerful comeback in the first evening session of the Sardegna Open, completed by the success for 2-6 6-2 6-3. On the Central of the Cagliari Tennis Club its start was nightmarish: he lost the first 10 points and throughout the first set was at the mercy of the fifth seed, picking up crumbs. But then it suddenly turned on: he added aggression and variety to his left-handed tennis (using the drop shot very well), and turned the tide of the match, to the delight of coach Fabio Chiappini smiling in the stands. The change of pace from 0-2 in the final set was decisive: Bellucci won 5 consecutive games and then went on to take the most important success of his young career.

“I’m very happy – said Bellucci – for the victory against a player I’ve always admired a lot. I have studied him often, seeing many games of him, e I remember him beating Nadal at the Foro Italico. Therefore, taking the field against him wasn’t easy and at the beginning I struggled to find the rhythm, playing very badly. But from the start of the second set things went better: I tried to get into the game trying to keep things simple and it worked. The dampened one? I used it a lot as a kid, then I lost it a bit. But I realized that it can still be an important weapon, together with the service”.

In the second round on Thursday, for Bellucci there will be the derby with Giulio Zeppieri, his age, left-handed like him who it needed four hours to win a match that actually lasted less than three, because the rain that fell on Cagliari had a hand in it several times forcing the protagonists to three suspensions.

His debut was anything but trivial, against that Andrea Vavassori who only five days ago beat former world number one Andy Murray at the Masters 1000 in Madrid, but after a hard fight Giulio got the better of 7-6 4-6 6-4, making the difference in the decisive moments. One above all the central phase of the third set, when he won three games in a row and then defended the lead until success.

“Playing in similar conditions – he said – is complicated. The rain slowed down the clay and made serving difficult, in fact there were quite a few breaks. I was good in the third set, pushing at the right moments to get the points that made the difference.” Zeppieri for a few months he moved to Vicenza to train with Max Sartori (former coach of Andreas Seppi), identified as the ideal man to ferry him among the top 100 in the world. “We’re working hard – he continued – and I think I’m on the right track. The points that are missing for the top-100 are not many (today Lazio is n.125, ed), so every week can be the good one”. Maybe this already? Mathematics says it’s possible, but Giulio will need to take the title and already the next engagement (against the winner of the evening duel Schwartzman-Bellucci) won’t be easy.

The first day of the main draw on the fields of Monte Urpinu also promoted to the second round l’australiano Thanasi Kokkinakis (6-4 6-3 to Nikoloz Basilashvili, taking no risks) e the Japanese Taro Danielpassed 6-1 4-6 6-1 against the American Kovacevic. Instead, the second derby of the day was cancelled: had to put in front Marco Cecchinato and Francesco Passarobut after midday training the Sicilian Cecchinato showed up at the office of tournament director Paolo Lorenzi and withdrew due to illness.

Passaro’s engagement was therefore postponed until Wednesday, when the Umbrian tennis player will face Alessandro Giannessi, one of the three Italians to have passed the qualifiers. The other two are Stefano Travaglia and Gianluca Mager, and with them there is also the lucky loser Andrea Pellegrino, beaten by Travaglia but recovered by virtue of Cecchinato’s forfeit. They will all be on the pitch on Wednesday dedicated to the last eight matches of the first round: Mager will challenge the Frenchman Ugo Humbert, Travaglia the Croatian Born JoyPellegrino the other blue Francesco Maestrelli.

The program will start at 10, with the challenge on the Central between Flavio Cobolli and Colombian Galan. In the evening session (from 19.30) the awaited match between Luke Nardi, the highest in the ranking among the Azzurri born in 2003, and the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan. Thursday the debut of the first 4 seeded. Further information on the website www.sardegnaopen.com and on the Instagram page @sardegnaopen.

“We hope that this edition of the Sardegna Open will be the first of a very long series. Tournaments like this Challenger 175 represent the highest category available today to enter the world tennis market with a new event. It is a top-level event, with an excellent player base. There are nine of the former 100 in the world ranking and also a large number of emerging Italian players, some of whom have returned from excellent performances such as Luca Nardi or Andrea Vavassori. We hope that the weather will assist us during the week, accompanying a high-profile tournament. In recent years (in 2020 in Santa Margherita di Pula, in 2021 at Tc Cagliari, ed) Sardinia has hosted two tournaments in the ATP 250 category, but the games were played behind closed doors due to the health emergency. Finally, even the Sardinian public has the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful show”. “In the future a tournament like the Sardinia Open can surely aspire to the top step, becoming a stop on the ATP Tour. For the success of a tournament, the location on the calendar is important and this is excellent, between the Masters 1000 in Madrid and Rome”.