All is not lost on biofuels, which Italy is trying to defend to power the internal combustion engine after 2035, as Germany has done with synthetic fuels. Negotiations between Rome and Brussels were still underway yesterday. And the gap that could make biofuels fall within the contemplated exceptions is linked to the definition of “neutral fuels in terms of CO2 emissions”, because this is the expression used in Recital 11 of the regulation already approved by the EU Parliament. The vice-president of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans has always spoken only of e-fuels because they fall into the category of zero-emission fuels. For Italy, even biofuels are neutral fuels because the entire life cycle must be taken into consideration and this is what Rome is trying to demonstrate, in a race against time, to President Ursula von der Leyen Â«in a way scientifically and rationally impeccable», as Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Saturday, implying the ongoing dialogue.

Path At the twenty-seven ambassadors' meeting on Monday ahead of the Energy Council, which is expected to adopt the regulation on CO2 emissions from new cars and vans by 2035, opening the door wide to electric cars, the Commission is expected to debate a statement — this is the agreement with Germany to secure final approval — on the issue of CO2-neutral fuels, which will then be included in the Council minutes. The position that the Commission should take, on the basis of the agreement with Berlin, is Â«suggestedÂ» by a document from DG Clima, viewed by Corriere and dated 25 March, which explains that the executive will take Recital 11 Â«as starting point for the respective legislative initiatives. But the document speaks "exclusively of RFNBO", an acronym for "renewable fuels of non-biological origin", therefore excluding biofuels. "As a first step – writes the Dg Climate – immediately after the adoption of the regulation by the European Parliament and the Council, the Commission will present an implementing regulation for the approval of these vehicles, thus establishing a robust approval process and fraud-proof for vehicles powered exclusively, permanently, with RFNBO».

