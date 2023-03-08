Home Sports Zero Trenta #38 – February in hibernation — Sportellate.it
Sports

by admin
We return to the piece to comment on a month of February in which the many tournaments played gave us very little emotion. From Sinner’s results to Medvedev’s great comeback, from Berrettini’s problems to Musetti’s crisis, let’s analyze together this post-Australian period that introduces us to the Sunshine Double.

How many things did the circuit tell us in the month of February? Actually not many, but there are some hidden ideas, and that’s what we’re talking about in this episode of Zero Trenta.

The physical problems of Berrettini and the poor South American results of Musetti, Sinner who returns to win but also to withdraw, Medvedev which brings back the old glories. This and more in the analysis of the last month of tennis.

To the microphones Nicola Fioni, Maurizio Gaddi and Marco Bellinazzo.

