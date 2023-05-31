Home » Zero Trenta #40 – Paris without Nadal — Sportellate.it
Zero Trenta #40 – Paris without Nadal — Sportellate.it

Zero Trenta #40 – Paris without Nadal — Sportellate.it

For the first time in 19 years, we will see a Roland Garros without Rafa Nadal and Zero Trenta returns with a guide to the Parisian Grand Slam draw which, in the absence of its king, could reserve some surprises. Between Djokovic and the push of the younger players, passing through the interesting draw of Jannik Sinner, let’s discuss the possible scenarios of this second Grand Slam of the season.

After almost twenty years of domination, the “after-Nadal“, with the first Roland Garros in 19 years without the Majorcan champion. It will be the revolution of Alcaraz and Rune or the restoration of Novak Djokovic to fill the void left by Spanish? And how far can it go Sinner with his good draw?

We talk about it in episode number 40 of Zero Trenta, which guides us to the French Grand Slam draw.

To the microphones Nicola Fioni, Maurizio Gaddi and Marco Bellinazzo.

