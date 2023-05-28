Zetterberg, Leetch, Huet, Ouellette and Foster were inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame

Former referee Sandra Freyová was also awarded, and in the category of builders, Kalervo Kummola, who was vice-president of the IIHF for 18 years until the year before last year. Another Finn, Kimmo Leinonen, former PR manager and marketing director of the IIHF and technical delegate who participated in four Olympics and 14 World Cups, received the Paul Loicq Award for his contribution to world hockey. The Richard “Bibi” Torriani Award for a hockey player from a country outside the world’s top was received by former Hungarian defenseman Viktor Szélig.

The 42-year-old Zetterberg is a member of the Triple Gold Club thanks to triumphs at the Olympics and the World Cup in 2006 and in the Stanley Cup with Detroit two years later. In his collection, he also has a silver under five rings (2014) and a silver (2003) and two bronzes (2001 and 2002) from the World Championships. In total, he started at six World Cups, four Olympics and WC 2004. In the NHL, a native of Sundsvall played exclusively for Detroit in 1082 games and collected 960 points (337+623), in the playoffs he added 120 points in 137 games (57+63).

Leetch, 13 years his senior, represented the USA three times in the Olympic tournament, winning silver in 2002 in Salt Lake City. He appeared twice at the World Cup, once at the Canada Cup and twice at the WC, where he participated in the triumph in 1996. Two years earlier, he won the Stanley Cup with the NY Rangers. In the NHL, he also played for Toronto and Boston, scoring 781 points (247+781) in 1,205 games, and in the playoffs he reached 97 points (27+70) in 95 duels. See also Pardubice - Litvínov 2:3 SN, Chemists beat the winners of the President's Cup after raids

Forty-seven-year-old Huet ended a 20-year-long international career in 2017 after the home World Cup in Paris. He said goodbye to hockey a year later in the Lausanne jersey. In 2010, he became the first Frenchman in history to win the Stanley Cup after triumphing with Chicago. In the NHL and for Los Angeles, Montreal and Washington, he caught 272 games and another 17 in the playoffs. Born in Grenoble and a former player of Lugano, Mannheim and Friborg, he started at 13 World Cups in the elite category and at two Olympic Games.

Forty-four-year-old Ouellette won gold four times at the Olympics (2002-2014), triumphed six times at the World Championships and reached silver six times. She also won an NCAA collegiate title with the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2003) and two Clarkson Cups in the Canadian CWHL (2009 and 2011).

Foster won a surprise gold with Great Britain at the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Olympics in 1936. They were then played at the same time as the World Championships, of which he also has silver in 1937 and 1938. The Glasgow native, who died in 1969 aged 63, played professionally in Canada and won the Allan Cup in 1933 and 1934 with the Moncton Hawks in MSHL.