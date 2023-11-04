Zhan Guoan Aims for Victory in Final Match of the Season

At the end of the season, Zhan Guoan wants to win

Beijing Guoan team has expressed their determination to end the season on a high note. Yesterday afternoon, the team arrived at the Shenzhen Baoan Sports Center Stadium for on-field training ahead of their final match against the Shenzhen team in the 30th round of the 2023 Chinese Super League. Both coach Suarez and captain Yu Dabao emphasized their desire to win the game and show gratitude to their fans for their support throughout the season.

In their previous match, Guoan suffered a 2-3 defeat at home against Chengdu Chengdu, causing them to lose the opportunity to compete in the AFC Champions League next season. Although the outcome of the upcoming game against the relegated Shenzhen team holds little significance in terms of league rankings, Guoan is determined to give it their all and has traveled to Shenzhen with their main lineup.

During the press conference, coach Suarez stated, “We will field our strongest team for this game. Every player understands the importance of giving their all on the field. This is the last league game, and we hope to express our gratitude to the fans with a victory.”

In the previous round, Yu Dabao accumulated yellow cards and was suspended, leaving Guoan with a shortage of midfielders. However, he promises that in the final league game, the team will give it their all. “We hope to perform well tomorrow and end this year’s league with a victory,” said Yu Dabao. “We also aim to deliver an exciting game to repay our fans.”

Fans of the Beijing Guoan team can expect an exciting and competitive match as the players give their all to secure a win and end the season on a positive note.

