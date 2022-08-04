On the evening of August 4th, Beijing time, the competition of the WTT World Table Tennis Major League Regular Challenge Tournament in Tunisia continued. In the just-concluded mixed doubles quarter-final, the Chinese duo Kuai Man/Lin Shidong lost 0-3 (9-11, 9-11 and 11-13) to Japanese siblings Tomokazu Zhang Ben/Mikazu Zhang Ben, and missed the chance Semifinals.
The first game was a stalemate. At the last minute, Zhang Benzhihe/Zhang Benmeihe seized the opportunity and took the lead 11-9. The two sides will fight again at a critical moment before deciding the winner: at 10-9, the leading Zhang Ben brothers and sisters called a timeout. After the pause, Zhang Benzhi and a backhand hit, and the Japanese team made another 11-9. city.
The Japanese brothers and sisters played decisively in the third game, taking the lead 2-0 and 4-1. Seeing that the situation was not good, the Chinese players quickly called a timeout. Kuaiman/Lin Shidong scored four points in a row to achieve the go-ahead. After that, the two sides fought together, and the situation was relatively stalemate. 5 draws, 7 draws, 9 draws, 10 draws, and 10 draws. At the last moment, Zhang Benzhihe succeeded in receiving and attacking the serve, and Kuaiman made a mistake in receiving the serve. The Japanese brother-sister combination sealed the victory 12-10.
In the semi-finals, Harimoto Tomokazu/Harimoto Mikazu will face Brazil’s Bruna TAKAHASHI/Victor ISHIY.
(Sohu Sports Guo Jian/Text)Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.