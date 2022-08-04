Original title: Zhang Benzhi and brother and sister Lectra China advanced to WTT Tunisia mixed doubles semifinals

On the evening of August 4th, Beijing time, the competition of the WTT World Table Tennis Major League Regular Challenge Tournament in Tunisia continued. In the just-concluded mixed doubles quarter-final, the Chinese duo Kuai Man/Lin Shidong lost 0-3 (9-11, 9-11 and 11-13) to Japanese siblings Tomokazu Zhang Ben/Mikazu Zhang Ben, and missed the chance Semifinals.

The first game was a stalemate. At the last minute, Zhang Benzhihe/Zhang Benmeihe seized the opportunity and took the lead 11-9. The two sides will fight again at a critical moment before deciding the winner: at 10-9, the leading Zhang Ben brothers and sisters called a timeout. After the pause, Zhang Benzhi and a backhand hit, and the Japanese team made another 11-9. city.

The Japanese brothers and sisters played decisively in the third game, taking the lead 2-0 and 4-1. Seeing that the situation was not good, the Chinese players quickly called a timeout. Kuaiman/Lin Shidong scored four points in a row to achieve the go-ahead. After that, the two sides fought together, and the situation was relatively stalemate. 5 draws, 7 draws, 9 draws, 10 draws, and 10 draws. At the last moment, Zhang Benzhihe succeeded in receiving and attacking the serve, and Kuaiman made a mistake in receiving the serve. The Japanese brother-sister combination sealed the victory 12-10.

In the semi-finals, Harimoto Tomokazu/Harimoto Mikazu will face Brazil’s Bruna TAKAHASHI/Victor ISHIY.

