Home Sports Zhang Benzhi and brother and sister Lectra China advance to WTT Tunisia mixed doubles semifinals_Quaiman_Japan_Lin Shidong
Sports

Zhang Benzhi and brother and sister Lectra China advance to WTT Tunisia mixed doubles semifinals_Quaiman_Japan_Lin Shidong

by admin
Zhang Benzhi and brother and sister Lectra China advance to WTT Tunisia mixed doubles semifinals_Quaiman_Japan_Lin Shidong

Original title: Zhang Benzhi and brother and sister Lectra China advanced to WTT Tunisia mixed doubles semifinals

On the evening of August 4th, Beijing time, the competition of the WTT World Table Tennis Major League Regular Challenge Tournament in Tunisia continued. In the just-concluded mixed doubles quarter-final, the Chinese duo Kuai Man/Lin Shidong lost 0-3 (9-11, 9-11 and 11-13) to Japanese siblings Tomokazu Zhang Ben/Mikazu Zhang Ben, and missed the chance Semifinals.

The first game was a stalemate. At the last minute, Zhang Benzhihe/Zhang Benmeihe seized the opportunity and took the lead 11-9. The two sides will fight again at a critical moment before deciding the winner: at 10-9, the leading Zhang Ben brothers and sisters called a timeout. After the pause, Zhang Benzhi and a backhand hit, and the Japanese team made another 11-9. city.

The Japanese brothers and sisters played decisively in the third game, taking the lead 2-0 and 4-1. Seeing that the situation was not good, the Chinese players quickly called a timeout. Kuaiman/Lin Shidong scored four points in a row to achieve the go-ahead. After that, the two sides fought together, and the situation was relatively stalemate. 5 draws, 7 draws, 9 draws, 10 draws, and 10 draws. At the last moment, Zhang Benzhihe succeeded in receiving and attacking the serve, and Kuaiman made a mistake in receiving the serve. The Japanese brother-sister combination sealed the victory 12-10.

In the semi-finals, Harimoto Tomokazu/Harimoto Mikazu will face Brazil’s Bruna TAKAHASHI/Victor ISHIY.

(Sohu Sports Guo Jian/Text)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

“Women Rivanazzanese” the new female reality

The 15-year-old “little giant” Zhang Ziyu scored 62...

Lazio, Sarri: “Luis Alberto wants Sevilla. I have...

Terzic: Borussia Dortmund ready to prove they hope...

Juve, Allegri in Villar Perosa: “Pogba? I’m not...

Sally:Bayern has no gold mine and no gold...

Great squares, public and world champions This year...

Analysis | 2021 draft rearrangement: No. 1 pick...

Cadore is in great difficulty, there are no...

American basketball star is accused of drug trafficking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy