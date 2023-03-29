Original title: Zhang Cairen makes a shut up gesture and eats T

On the evening of March 29th, Beijing time, the Beijing men’s basketball team, after falling behind in the first quarter, relied on its superior strength to overtake the Qingdao men’s basketball team 94-79 and successfully reached the top eight in the standings. Although the point difference is obvious, the players of the two teams confronted fiercely in the game, and there were many physical violations and technical fouls, which made the game full of gunpowder.

The Beijing men’s basketball team had a poor start. In the first quarter, the team made only 4 of 19 shots and fell behind 13-21 early. However, starting from the second quarter, the Beijing team, whose overall strength is superior, based on defense, made opponents hit irons and made mistakes many times, and at the same time used a multi-point offensive to hit a 40-18 offensive in a single quarter to overtake the score in one fell swoop. As the game progressed, the confrontation between the two teams became increasingly fierce, the players became emotional, and the smell of gunpowder on the field also rose.

At the beginning of the third quarter, the Beijing men’s basketball team continued to attack fiercely, and once opened the point difference to 20 points, but four minutes into the quarter, Fan Ziming stopped Zhao Jiayi’s attack with an obvious pulling action when his teammates had already retreated. Counterattacked, but got a physical foul.

In the next round, Fan Ziming made a counterattack after stealing. Zhang Cairen held the ball and headed the opponent to score a layup. After scoring the goal, Zhang Cairen first raised his right arm to show off his biceps, and then raised his index finger to face the Qingdao bench. Made a “shut up” gesture. As a result, under the fierce complaints from the Qingdao coaching staff, the referee whistled Zhang Cairen for a technical foul.

Later in the third quarter, Qingdao player Liu Jiaxin tried to snatch the basketball from Gibson after defending against Gibson's foul. As a result, a dispute arose and the game was interrupted for a while. In the final quarter, Gibson accidentally slipped and made a mistake in the offense and was intercepted by Liu Jiaxin. During the chase, he tried to snatch the ball from the latter's arms, but he was violated because of his excessive movement. The Qingdao coaching staff protested fiercely to the referee about Gibson's actions. As a result, coach Liu Weiwei got a technical foul, which became a microcosm of the fierce confrontation in this game. (legend)

