Zhang, Champions dream: continuous message to the team. And with Inzaghi there is a goal

The Nerazzurri president, in his fifth trophy under his management, has established a great relationship with the coach

Steven Zhang and Simone Inzaghi: a combination that is proving to be a winner, with 4 trophies already won and the desire not to stop there. Inter’s president and coach have established an excellent relationship, as he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport: “The secret of this light that continues to shine lies precisely in the very close bond between the president and his coach. Yesterday Steven and Simone sang, laughed and had themselves photographed together with the trophy in their hands, but it was behind the scenes that the relationship solidified, especially in the many difficult times experienced in recent months.

It is no coincidence that Steven was the first to announce the manager’s reappointment, when the idea of ​​a divorce was in the air. The axis will go forward together to launch the assault on the 2023-24 Scudetto after stopping in Istanbul, where history passes. […] On June 10, fate brings everyone to Istanbul in the dream of another victory, this one far more prestigious and heroic: the Champions League final will be the mother of every battle, the Chinese president has been repeating it for days to all his collaborators“.

