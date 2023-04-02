[张继科回应因欠债传播女演员隐私视频 所属公司发文称网传为不实信息]Recently, some netizens broke the news that retired athlete Zhang Jike was involved in illegal activities such as gambling debt disputes and compromising the privacy of others. On March 30, Zhang Jike’s company issued a document saying that the information spread online was false. On March 31, a blogger once again posted an article saying that the incident of Zhang Jike spreading the video of an actress was true, and the incident also triggered a criminal case. On April 1, @新京报 contacted Zhang Jike himself. Zhang Jike denied debts and photos. Zhang Jike hung up the phone when asked if he was not in debt or if he hadn’t posted a photo. Zhang Jike’s company commissioned a lawyer to issue a statement saying that it will file a lawsuit against key infringing users.

More reports: It is rumored on the Internet that Zhang Jike owed gambling debts and used the private photos of his ex-girlfriend Jing Tian to pay off the debts? Studio Response (Jiupai News）

On the evening of March 30, Zhang Jike’s studio issued a statement in response to the online rumor that “Zhang Jike was suspected of owed gambling debts and sold the private photos of himself and Jing Tian to the creditor, who asked Jing Tian for the debt”.

It is mentioned in the statement that Mr. Zhang Jike has no debt disputes, nor does he compromise the privacy of others in order to protect himself. The content of the rumors is purely fabricated.

The full text is as follows:

Recently, our company discovered that false information about Mr. Zhang Jike appeared on multiple online platforms. Some infringing users published slanderous remarks against Mr. Zhang Jike’s character and private life without any factual basis, slandering his involvement in gambling debt disputes, fund fraud and other illegal activities, with the intention of damaging Mr. Zhang Jike’s social reputation.

Because we respect the wishes of Mr. Zhang Jike himself, our company had no intention of paying attention to such nonsense. However, within a few days, not only did the relevant infringing users fail to restrain themselves, but instead released a large number of similar infringing content, resulting in the rapid spread of false information, which had a serious negative impact on Mr. Zhang Jiliao’s normal work and life.

In view of this, our company hereby declares: Mr. Zhang Jike has no debt disputes, nor does he compromise the privacy of others in order to protect himself. The content of the rumors is purely fabricated. The public is urged to remain rational and objective, discern the facts, and not be misled by people with ulterior motives.

Our company also warns the publishers and disseminators of the relevant infringing content, please delete the infringing content immediately, and clarify and apologize for the adverse effects caused by it, and do not cross the legal red line for small profits. Our company has entrusted a lawyer to collect evidence, and will file a lawsuit against key infringing users to protect the legal rights of Mr. Zhang Jike.

According to public information, Zhang Jike, born on February 16, 1988 in Qingdao, Shandong Province, is an athlete of the Chinese men’s table tennis team, a world champion, and an Olympic champion. He is the seventh Grand Slam player in the history of table tennis and the third Grand Slam player in the history of Chinese men’s table tennis after Liu Guoliang and Kong Linghui.

