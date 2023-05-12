Zhang Jingyin is a key player worthy of attention in the World League jqknews

Zhang Jingyin is a key player worthy of attention in the World League

Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Yu Mingang

A few days ago, the FIVB official website released the list of “key players” worthy of attention in the 2023 World Volleyball League. One player from each of the 16 men’s and women’s volleyball teams was selected. The main attacker Zhang Jingyin was successfully shortlisted.

In the voting for the Super League All-Star Game last season, Li Yingying and Zhang Jingyin won the “voting kings” of the women’s volleyball team and the men’s volleyball team respectively, which shows their high popularity. With the attention of the FIVB this time, Li Yingying and Zhang Jingyin have become the representative players of the Chinese women’s volleyball team and the Chinese men’s volleyball team respectively. They are also on the list together with famous players such as Italian women’s volleyball player Aignou and Brazilian men’s volleyball player Bruno.

The 24-year-old Zhang Jingyin has repeatedly shown impressive performances in the international arena. Last year, he won the best single-game score and MVP in the World Men’s Volleyball League for many times; he won the Asian Cup with his Chinese men’s volleyball teammates. Personally won two awards for the most valuable player and the best main attack; in the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League, the Zhejiang Men’s Volleyball Team, which led the all-China team to play, won the third place after 18 years; this year, he set foot on the overseas. During the trip to Poland, after joining Gdansk in 11 games, Zhang Jingyin scored a total of 105 points, 82 of 144 spikes, and a 57% offensive success rate. In terms of first pass, the rate of first pass is 38%.

Zhang Jingyin, who returned to China for a small holiday in May, did not go home to reunite with his relatives, but went directly to Ningbo to join the national team to actively prepare for the game.

“In the Polish league, the speed, strength, and angle of the opponent’s serve are relatively tricky. I will also practice catching difficult balls during training. I have made great progress in passing and attacking.” Zhang Jingyin told reporters, This experience has benefited a lot, and I found my own shortcomings in many aspects, and I hope to improve through the next training and competition.

What are your expectations for starting a new journey with the team in Japan on May 17? Zhang Jingyin said frankly that he should put his role and position right, go all out for every game, meet a harder self, and leave no regrets.