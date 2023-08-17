Zhang Jun Re-Elected as Chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association

Zhang Jun Re-Elected as Chairman of Chinese Badminton Association

Beijing – Zhang Jun has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association at the 7th Congress of the association. The congress, held in Beijing on the 16th, also elected a new leadership body for the association.

Zhang Jun, who served as the sixth chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, presented a work report to the congress. He highlighted the association’s achievements in the past four years and its efforts in laying a solid foundation for the reform and development of Chinese badminton.

During the congress, the work report was reviewed and approved, and a new head of the association was elected. Zhang Jun was re-elected as chairman, while Xia Xuanze, Liu Jin, Cui Jian, Cao Yong, Chen Xingdong, Tian Bingyi, and Gao Ling were elected as vice-chairmen. Cheng Xiaoxiao was elected as secretary-general, and Feng Pingshan as treasurer.

Looking ahead, Zhang Jun outlined his priorities for the future. Firstly, he emphasized the preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, aiming to achieve good results and bring glory to the country. Secondly, he stressed the importance of popularizing badminton among different age groups, promoting outdoor badminton, and attracting more people to embrace the sport for health and happiness. Thirdly, Zhang Jun mentioned the need to establish industry standards, such as youth level standards, and improve the training of referees and coaches. Additionally, he expressed the desire to support more people in the badminton industry, including the purchase of insurance for grassroots coaches.

With the Badminton World Championships around the corner, Zhang Jun encouraged the players to focus on the tournament and lay a solid foundation for the Paris Olympics. He urged them to stay grounded and play their best in every game.

The congress was attended by relevant leaders of the Personnel Department of the General Administration of Sport of China and the Table Tennis and Badminton Center. Representatives from member units across different regions of China, national badminton team coaches, athlete representatives, veterans of the badminton industry, and representatives from national student sports associations were also present. At the conference, Zhang Jun presented honorary certificates to veterans Hou Jiachang and Lin Shiquan for their outstanding contributions to the development of badminton.

Zhang Jun’s re-election as chairman signifies the trust and support he has received from the badminton community. Under his leadership, the Chinese Badminton Association is expected to continue its efforts in promoting the sport and achieving success at international competitions.

