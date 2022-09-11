Original title: Zhang Linyan scored 1 goal and 3 assists and helped the team win 10-0 Zhang Linyan is integrating into the team with high efficiency

Want to receive sports news and commentary like this every day? Please click “Follow” in the upper right corner of this article, thank you for your support.

On September 10, local time, the Swiss Grasshoppers club team ushered in a warm-up match against the FC Thusis/Cazis club team. FC Thusis/Cazis club team is a lower league team. A win for the Grasshoppers is a sure thing in itself. It’s just that Zhang Linyan, an excellent player from the Chinese women’s football team in this game, got the chance to start, and helped the team score 1 goal and provided 3 assists in the whole game, and performed very well. Zhang Linyan has done a great job in integrating into the team, which has further inspired the development of domestic women’s football.

The outstanding performance of the overseas players after studying abroad is constantly inspiring domestic female football players to develop in a stronger direction. Overseas players are a kind of spiritual existence. At the same time, it is very difficult for them to gain a foothold in foreign countries. And they not only get the chance to play on the field, but also try their best to strive for the main position and strive for a good performance. This will better encourage the whole Chinese football environment to develop in a better direction, and also encourage more young female football players to actively study abroad and play in more competitive leagues.

In this match between the Swiss Grasshoppers team and the lower league team FC Thusis/Cazis, Zhang Linyan helped the ball in the 11th minute, 37th minute and 85th minute of the second half. The team provides assists, allowing the team to score a goal. At the same time, Zhang Linyan scored a goal in the 12th minute of the game. This is his first goal after studying in the Swiss Grasshoppers. Although this game is of the nature of a warm-up match, it also reflects from the side that he integrated into the team very quickly after training with the team. See also Udinese ahead of Empoli, here is the verdict of the last test Zhang Linyan is not tall, only 1.57 meters tall. But her football is strong. If she is Maxima, then Shui Qingxia, the head coach of the Chinese women’s football team, is Bole. In the 2021 National Games, Zhang Linyan followed the Beijing Women’s Football Team to compete in the National Games with outstanding performance, and received high attention from Shui Qingxia. And after Shui Qingxia was officially announced as the head coach of the Chinese women’s football team, Zhang Linyan and many other outstanding female football players were added to the lineup. This has also greatly enhanced the strength of the Chinese women’s football team, and has also won the following Asian Cup championships. Zhang Linyan followed the Chinese women’s football team to compete in the Asian Cup. In the game against the South Korean team, she helped the Chinese team to score a goal when they were behind 0-2. And helped the team reverse and beat the South Korean team and performed well. Now only 21-year-old Zhang Linyan chose to actively study abroad after the Asian Cup. Do your best to integrate with the players in the Swiss Grasshoppers and work on yourself. Although he is short in stature, he has a high level of technical and tactical skills, and his feet are flexible. The lack of height does not prevent Zhang Linyan from becoming an excellent football player. Now Zhang Linyan is not only starting in the warm-up match with the Grasshoppers Women’s Football Team, but also helping the team score four goals, including goals and assists, with outstanding performance. This will also be further valued by the head coach of the Swiss Grasshoppers women’s football team. This will also lay the foundation for him to follow Cao Meng’s women’s football team to get more appearances in the league. Next, the Swiss Grasshoppers will face Zurich in the league on September 18. Zhang Linyan’s efficient integration into the team and her outstanding performance make her very hopeful to follow the team to get more playing time against Zurich. We also expect Zhang Linyan to achieve good results in the next competitions. See also New crown testing is no longer free, some Swiss residents "take advantage" in France_RMB What do you think of Zhang Linyan’s 1 goal and 4 assists against lower league teams with the Swiss Grasshoppers? Please leave your opinion in the comments section below.Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

