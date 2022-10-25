Original title: Zhang Ning slashed 22+5 repeatedly, made a three-pointer and missed a three-pointer.

On the evening of October 24, Beijing time, the Shanxi men’s basketball team defeated the Fujian men’s basketball team 119-94. In this campaign, guard Zhang Ning continued his fiery state since the start of the game and scored 22 points, the second highest score of the team. However, he only hit two goals in nine shots from beyond the three-point line. The only flaw.

After the opening, Zhang Ning quickly entered the state. In the first attack in the first quarter, he made a long shot from the bottom corner, helping Shanxi take the lead. The Fujian men’s basketball team then went on a continuous offensive and overtook the score 11-3, while the Shanxi men’s basketball team approached the score with a 7-0 offensive. In the face of a stalemate, Zhang Ning hit a pull-up jumper in the middle of the quarter, helping Shanxi chase the score to 12-13.

In the latter part of the festival, Shanxi men’s basketball team strengthened its defense and gradually overtook the points difference. After several missed attempts, Zhang Ning used a free throw to open the scoring account before the end of the first quarter: he first used a counterattack to make the opponent foul and then made two free throws, and then made a long shot from the bottom corner 3.2 seconds before the end of the quarter. The shot resulted in a foul when Wang Huadong couldn’t close his foot when he blocked the shot. Zhang Ning has scored the team’s highest score of 9 points after making two free throws, helping Shanxi men’s basketball team lead Fujian men’s basketball team 24-20 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Fujian men’s basketball team played a continuous offensive again to tie the score. In this quarter, Zhang Ning continued to shoot and strike from beyond the three-point line, but he received a good pass from his teammates in the latter part of the quarter and hit the basket easily, increasing his personal score. pair. Zhang Ning scored 11 points in the first half, but only made 1 of 5 three-pointers, and did not find a shooting touch.

After entering the second half, Zhang Ning continued to help the team with his positive performance. At the beginning of the third quarter, Zhang Ning took the ball to the inside line, and used his good confrontation to push Chen Linjian to the layup to help Shanxi men’s basketball team consolidate its lead. After that, Zhang Ning received a good pass from his teammates at the basket, and used a difficult slugging action to evade the cover and make a layup. Then he did the same, sneaking another sneak attack to escape the defense and hit the layup, showing solid scoring skills. . However, he still tried to make a long shot in this section, and he couldn’t find the feeling for a long time. Zhang Ning himself was very regretful.

At the beginning of the final quarter, Zhang Ning finally hit a three-pointer on the 7th attempt from the bottom corner, raising his personal score to 20+. Under the offensive of the whole team, the Shanxi men’s basketball team scored 40 points in this section and finally defeated the Fujian men’s basketball team 119-94.

Zhang Ning played for 40 minutes and scored 22 points, the team's second-highest score, on 7 of 16 shots. At the same time, he contributed 5 rebounds and 5 assists. His performance was remarkable. However, he only hit 2 of 9 shots from beyond the arc, and his unstable shooting performance became a hindrance to his further progress. If the long-range shooting ability can be continuously improved, then I believe that Zhang Ning will have a place in the future national men's basketball team. (legend)





