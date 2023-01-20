Zhang Shuai broke into the Australian Open women’s singles top 32 2023-01-20 10:02:53.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The 2023 Australian Open will continue on the 19th. China‘s “Golden Flower” Zhang Shuai, who has been fighting for two consecutive days, defeated Croatian veteran Martic 2-0 in the second round of women’s singles and entered the top 32 for three consecutive Grand Slam tournaments .

Zhang Shuai’s first round match was postponed to the 18th due to the weather. The No. 23 seed played three sets in the first match and defeated the Romanian Tigue 2:1.

Facing Martic, Zhang Shuai won relatively easily, eliminated his opponents with two 6:3, and entered the third round of the Australian Open for two consecutive years.

Zhang Shuai said after the game: “I feel very happy. The Australian Open is always special to me. I won my first Grand Slam victory here 7 years ago. Now I can still enter the third round, and 20 I was playing the first round just a few hours ago, and I feel really good. I think the hard work every day has paid off and made me improve a little bit every day.”

On the same day, many female players of the Chinese team played doubles with their respective partners. Among them, No. 11 seeds Yang Zhaoxuan/Zhan Haoqing defeated Kone/Stosur 6:3, 6:4 and won their first victory of the new season. This year’s Australian Open is Stosur’s last tournament, and the Australian veteran’s women’s doubles career is over. Wang Xinyu/Neijima Mengxia defeated a pair of local wild card combinations 6:3 and entered the second round.

In addition, Zhu Lin/Blinkova, Han Xinyun/Malozawa lost to their respective opponents and missed the promotion.