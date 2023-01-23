Zhang Shuai: It is not surprising that the women’s doubles was eliminated and the singles suffered a lot of physical and mental torture.

In the fourth round of women’s singles, Zhang Shuai lost 0-6/4-6 to Ka-Pliskova and stopped in the round of 16. After the game, Zhang Shuai talked about the negative impact of yesterday’s women’s doubles on himself. He suffered multiple physical, psychological and spiritual tortures. He will re-evaluate and consider whether he needs to fight on multiple fronts in the Grand Slam.

Talking about the game, “The opponent did play very well today, and it has something to do with me not playing well enough, lacking attack power, and the quality of the ball is not high enough. If you compete with a master, you will be crushed if the quality of the ball is not high enough. So today’s I wouldn’t be too surprised by this situation.”

Talking about missing 9 match points in women’s doubles and being reversed out, “Actually, I haven’t been able to fully recover from the process of yesterday’s game. I feel that whether it is physical, psychological, or spiritual, it is multiple tortures. Since childhood When I grew up, my coaches and teammates all knew that I was the only one who could recover from 0-5. I had never won the first set and then lost the second set with a 5-0 or 40-0 lead. What can I do, I have already emptied myself. The first round is almost the same. In fact, I don’t want to waste too much energy and energy on doubles. We are all singles players and want to focus on singles. I It needs to be adjusted (single and doubles arrangement) in the future.”

“Actually, I had a fever last Monday afternoon, and I was taking antipyretics. Fortunately, it rained all day on Tuesday, and it still rained on Wednesday morning, so I didn’t play until evening. However, the schedule is very dense, and each game is less than 20 minutes. I will be playing in an hour. For me, this challenge is too great, and my physical condition is not very good. I woke up at night and couldn’t sleep. I was sweating all the time. I changed my clothes and the quilt was all wet. The whole body is not good. I was able to stand on the court today and play the whole game. I am surprised. I don’t enjoy tennis anymore and I feel miserable.”

“One game can stimulate your potential and motivation and let you see hope, sometimes one game can also extinguish all your hopes. Actually, I felt very good in singles the day before yesterday, and it was the same in doubles yesterday, but I can’t do anything, especially Very disappointing. Especially Grand Slams. It is really not positive to encounter such a situation before going to a deeper round in singles and facing a master. This feeling. I have not recovered. For the future It is also an experience. I will re-evaluate and consider whether I need to fight on the third line of the Grand Slam.”

Talking about the goal, “I hope that the ranking will continue to break through and create new highs. I know that at this height, it is very difficult to improve every rank, but I like challenges. This is why I am still working hard and persisting. I also enjoy it. Continuous improvement through training is also the happiest thing for me every day, although sometimes I feel very tired, but I also feel very fulfilled. I still hope to have a good performance in the Grand Slam, and other events can be adjusted.”

Next, Zhang Shuai will participate in the Lyon 250 to defend his title, and then there will be the Middle East season and the North American season. Finally, Zhang Shuai would like to thank everyone for their support.

（Amber）

Disclaimer: Sina exclusive manuscript, unauthorized reprinting is prohibited!