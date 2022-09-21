Original title: Zhang Shuai saved the match point to win a double tie-break, reversed Garcia and advanced to the quarter-finals of Tokyo Station

CCTV News: On September 21, Beijing time, the second round of women’s singles competition will begin at the 2022 WTA500 Tokyo Station. Chinese player Zhang Shuai fought fiercely for 2 hours and 30 minutes. After resolving a match point in the third set, he successfully reversed by winning a double tie-break, and finally defeated the No. 2 seed in the match by 4-6/7-6(5)/7-6(5). .

In the first set, Garcia felt hot as soon as he came up, scoring 8 of the first 10 points and opening with a 2-0 advantage. Zhang Shuai gradually improved his state, but Garcia had no choice but to serve the ball all the time. After 40 minutes of the match, Zhang Shuai lost the first set 4-6. In the first game, Garcia hit 10 Aces balls.

In the second set, Zhang Shuai had a 3-0 lead at the start. Although he was not able to take the lead 5-2 and was dragged into the tiebreaker, he also overcame a 1-3 deficit in the tiebreaker, and finally ended 7-6 ( 5) Pull back a city. This is also the first time in the five clashes in their careers that a tiebreaker is required. In this set, Garcia hit another 8 Aces balls. As soon as the game was over, Zhang Shuai communicated with the referee, saying that he was hungry and needed to eat bread. The coach Liu Shuo in the stands immediately went to prepare when he heard that.

In the third set, both sides played stably in their respective serving games, but Zhang Shuai faced a break point in the 10th game, but she survived the pressure to save a match point and made a thrilling safe serve. The game entered the tie-break again. Zhang Shuai quickly reversed the passive situation in the passive opening 0-2, and realized the opportunity of the second match point to win the tie-break again with 7-6 (5), thus successfully reversing the elimination. Garcia! Garcia fired 27 Aces balls in the whole game, but he was finally defeated by Zhang Shuai.

Zhang Shuai successfully avenged the loss to Garcia in the third round of this year’s Wimbledon, and also rewritten the record of the two sides to 3 wins and 2 losses; this is also the 8th time that Zhang Shuai has defeated a Top10 player in his career. After winning this game, Zhang Shuai gained 100 points and a bonus of 20,505 US dollars, ranking 26th in real time. If he can win this game, he will break through the highest ranking in his career.