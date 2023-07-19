Zhang Shuai Speaks Out: The Challenges and Unfair Treatment Faced by Professional Tennis Players

Zhang Shuai Withdraws from WTA250 Budapest Station Amid Penalty Controversy and Unfriendly Behavior

In a surprising turn of events, Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai withdrew from the final round of the WTA250 Budapest station, with tears in her eyes. Her decision came as a result of dissatisfaction with the penalty she received and the audience’s unfriendly behavior towards her.

After the match, Zhang Shuai took to social media platform Weibo to express her gratitude towards her supporters, particularly the boys and girls who stood by her side. She admitted that being a player is truly difficult and shared her frustrations.

Zhang Shuai wrote on Weibo, “All efforts may be wrong in training, especially when your hitting target is close to the line, or even touches the line, you will still be called OUT…..” She highlighted the challenges faced by tennis players, where even the smallest mistakes can have serious consequences.

Despite her early exit from the tournament, Zhang Shuai received an outpouring of support from fellow players who sent her warm messages. She expressed her love and appreciation for everyone who stood by her side during this difficult time.

“To the boys and girls who support me and love me! Thank you for your righteous words. It is really difficult for us to be players. Even when you give the ball to the caddy, you have to be careful. If you use a little force, you will be fined,” Zhang Shuai added.

The tennis player also addressed the issue of facing bullying on the court, stating that players often have no choice but to bear it. She questioned whether it is appropriate to criticize players for expressing their frustration or getting angry in such situations.

Zhang Shuai’s emotional withdrawal and subsequent statement on Weibo have sparked a debate within the tennis community about the treatment of players and the impact of penalties on their performance and mental wellbeing.

As the news of Zhang Shuai’s withdrawal spreads, fans and fellow athletes are awaiting a response from the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) regarding the incident.

