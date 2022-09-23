Original title: Zhang Shuai’s promotion to the semi-finals of Tokyo Station still sees insufficient and expects to tap potential and improve the level

On September 23, Chinese Golden Flower Zhang Shuai faced Croatian player Petra Matic in the 2022 WTA500 Tokyo Station Women’s Singles quarter-finals. As a result, Zhang Shuai defeated his opponent 7-5, 6-2 in straight sets. Advance to the semifinals of women’s singles. After the game, she said that she was very happy to be able to defeat her opponent, and at the same time, she also saw her room for improvement through the game.

The two have faced each other twice before, and the Croatian had the last laugh. Zhang Shuai said that Matic is an athlete with a completely different playing style from his opponent Garcia in the 1/8 finals, “We played very fast in the last game, but Matic played a lot of changes, like slashes, cuts, straight lines, Then she puts small balls, forehand topspin, and occasionally serves, etc. In addition, she controls the ball very well, and many times she serves more than 180 kilometers.”

Zhang Shuai said that her opponent is an athlete who is very good at playing and scoring, but she is not very good at playing such a player, “I am very happy to win the game and see my progress, but through the game, I can still find a lot of things that can be done. There is room and potential for improvement,” Zhang Shuai emphasized that he will continue to work hard and strive for continuous improvement.

In the semi-final, Zhang Shuai will face the winner between Muguruza and Samsonova. She said that both of them are very good players. “First of all, I hope there will be a wonderful game today, and I wish them good luck!” Zhang Shuai finally said.

