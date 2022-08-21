Original title: Zhang Weili hit the gold belt again in November to challenge the active strawweight champion Kara

On August 21, Beijing time, the UFC officially announced that Chinese women’s mixed martial arts athlete Zhang Weili will challenge the current women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza on November 13. This contest is also held in Madison, New York on the same day. The co-main event of UFC 281 at Garden Place.

Zhang Weili’s current record is 22 wins and 3 losses, including 11 KOs and 7 submission wins. Zhang Weili fought against Ross-Namayunas twice in a row last year, but both ended in failure. She first lost the title by KO in the first round of the opponent’s first encounter in April, and then in the second round in November. Defeated by a very close point split. In the UFC 275 held in June this year, Zhang Weili won a wonderful victory. In the second fight with Joanna, she turned and elbowed her opponent with a KO, thus qualifying for the second fight. It will be the second year in a row that Zhang Weili will fight the title at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, and if she wins, she will become the third fighter after Rose and Carla to regain the strawweight title.

Carla Esparza currently has a record of 25 wins and 6 losses, including 4 KOs and 4 submission wins. Carla participated in the 20th season of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2014, and defeated Rose Namajunas in the final to become the first women’s strawweight champion in UFC history, but she was the first woman in UFC history. In the title defense, he lost the title to Joanna Jedrzejczyk. After that, Carla fell into a low point in her career. It was not until 2019 that she regained her morale and played a wave of 6 consecutive victories. In May of this year, she had a rematch with Ross after a lapse of 7 and a half years. In the end, she won the split decision. , won the strawweight title for the second time. Kara is currently the top wrestler in the UFC women’s lineup, with excellent holding and ground pressing abilities.

