Original title: Zhang Weili regains UFC gold belt

Tianjin Daily News (Reporter Li Bei) After 18 months, Zhang Weili went through ups and downs and finally regained the gold belt. Yesterday, the eyes of all Chinese fighting fans were destined to focus on Zhang Weili. In the Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC281 in Madison Square Garden in New York, the Chinese female general defeated Carla Esparza in the second round. , and finally won back her own UFC women’s strawweight gold belt.

After the start of the game, the two were a little nervous. Zhang Weili made several low sweeps with his front legs to try, while Esparza kept trying to hug and wrestle close to him. The two then engaged in a long ground fight, but neither got a chance to finish. In the second round, Zhang Weili escaped Esparza’s continuous throws and formed a suppression. In the end, the naked choke surrendered Esparza, who is good at wrestling and fighting, and became the champion after Ross Namayunas and Esparza. The third fighter to regain the UFC women’s strawweight title.

A quick victory, just like Zhang Weili’s prediction before the game. “I took the belt in China before. I am the greatness of China. Now I feel that I am the greatness of the world.” This is what Zhang Weili said before the game, and now she has the golden belt back and said it again , “I want to tell everyone that each of us will experience difficulties and setbacks, don’t give up, persevere, and you will definitely achieve what you want.”

