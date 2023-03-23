Original title: National Spring Swimming Championships (quote)

Zhang Yufei achieves the world‘s best result of the season (theme)

China Sports Daily, Qingdao, March 22, reporter Li Xueying reported: The 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships entered its fourth competition day today, and a total of 7 gold medals were produced that day.

Zhejiang player Wang Shun won his fourth individual gold. He reached the top in the men’s 200m freestyle final with a time of 1:47.15. After the game, Wang Shun concluded: “This game is ideal, and the transformation of winter training results is not bad. I practiced for almost 4 months before the game, mobilized all aspects of the state through the game, and got a better start. Later On the basis of this competition, we should make up for speed and strengthen in breaststroke and other aspects.”

Jiangsu player Zhang Yufei, who made her debut on the field, won the gold in the women’s 100m butterfly with a time of 56.58 seconds, reaching the A standard of the Paris Olympics and the Fukuoka World Championships, which is also the best result in the world this season.

Zhejiang player Yu Yiting won the 400-meter medley championship with a time of 4:38.15 following the women’s 200-meter medley gold. In the men’s 100m butterfly final, Wang Changhao from Tianjin won the championship with a time of 51.45 seconds. Guangdong player Wang Xueer won the gold medal in the women’s 100m backstroke with a time of 59.61 seconds. Shanxi player Yang Chang won the women’s 100m breaststroke championship with a score of 1:07.34. In the men’s and women’s 4×100m medley relay final, the Guangdong team composed of Wang Xueer, Qiu Tian, ​​Shang Feng, and Lao Lihui took the lead in hitting the wall with a time of 3:51.17.