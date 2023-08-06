Zhang Yufei Strikes Gold Again, Winning 7 Medals at Chengdu Universiade

Zhang Yufei continues “Win the gold in the battle”: 7 swimming gold medals have been won

China‘s swimming sensation Zhang Yufei continues to dominate the Chengdu Universiade as she adds two more gold medals to her collection. In tonight’s events, Zhang first secured the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter butterfly, followed by a victory in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay alongside her teammates. This brings her total gold medal count to an impressive seven at the Chengdu Universiade.

Zhang Yufei, who has been in excellent form throughout the competition, once again showcased her exceptional skills. In the women’s 100-meter butterfly final, she took an early lead and touched the wall with a clear advantage, setting a new record for the competition and clinching the gold medal.

In the subsequent mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final, Zhang started in the fourth pole and quickly extended her lead after entering the water. With the contribution of Li Bingjie, Lin Tao, and Chen Juner, the Chinese team secured another gold medal. With these wins, the Chinese team’s total gold medal count in the swimming event of the Chengdu Universiade has now reached 11.

During the post-match press conference, Zhang Yufei praised her teammates, saying, “The first three bats are too powerful.” She also revealed that she had faced a slight physical setback after participating in the 100-meter butterfly final, but managed to overcome it. Zhang added, “I shouldn’t hold everyone back, so I slow down a little before getting on the platform. Fortunately, the final result is satisfactory.”

Challenging two consecutive 100-meter races within a span of 20 minutes was no easy feat for Zhang Yufei. Reflecting on her performance, she stated, “Today, I pushed myself to the limit. However, I believe that next time a similar situation arises, I will be better equipped to handle it.”

In other swimming events, the Italian team secured the gold medal in the men’s 800-meter freestyle, while the Polish team emerged victorious in the men’s 100-meter freestyle championship. The Lithuanian team triumphed in the women’s 200m breaststroke final, and China‘s Zhu Leiju clinched the bronze medal in the same event.

Furthermore, Chinese swimmers Li Bingjie and Qin Haiyang showcased their excellence by comfortably advancing to the finals in the women’s 800m freestyle and men’s 50m breaststroke, respectively. Qin Haiyang also made waves by breaking the competition record twice in the 50-meter breaststroke group preliminaries and semi-finals held earlier in the day.

