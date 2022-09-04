Original title: Zhang Yuning, Liang Shaowen and other outstanding players in the national football team have cultivated many Wu Lei-level players two years later

Under the leadership of Li Tie, the Chinese men’s football team has successfully entered the top 12. We will have a game against Australia on September 2nd. The current national football team has many excellent naturalized players. Players like Exxon, Alan, Fernando, Luo Guofu, etc. are all very good strikers. However, the Chinese men’s football team has made very good achievements in the construction of the youth training system. We have developed a large number of excellent young players. It is very likely that the Chinese men’s football team will use purely local players in the 2026 World Cup and successfully enter the World Cup.

Duan Liuyu

So which players of the current Chinese men’s football team will become the main players in the future? First of all, our Zhang Yuning will become a very good and excellent player. Zhang Yuning had previously studied abroad in the Dutch League One. And his football level is very strong. At present, Zhang Yuning has also been agreed to be a candidate for the new overseas study plan. This excellent young player is likely to become the main player in the next national football team’s impact on the World Cup. His strength will also reach the level of Wu Lei, or even exceed the level of Wu Lei at his peak.

Duan Liuyu

Duan Liuyu

Duan Liuyu is also a very good young player in China. Duan Liuyu is characterized by his outstanding performance in midfield. His game reading skills are strong. And whether it’s running or passing the ball, he does a great job. Duan Liuyu is currently a main player in the Chinese Super League. He is also the main player in the Olympic preliminaries in early 2022. And Duan Liuyu is also currently selected by the Football Association as a candidate for the overseas study plan. Duan Liuyu is likely to become the core player of the national football midfield in the future. His future achievements are likely to surpass the current Wu Lei.

Guo Tianyu is a very good and excellent player. Guo Tianyu was almost selected for the national Olympic team in the Olympic Games in early 2022. And in the 2022 Chinese Super League season, he helped the then Shandong Luneng team score a goal for Guangzhou Evergrande and help Luneng defeat Evergrande. Guo Tianyu is also the main player of the U22 national football team. Guo Tianyu’s future potential is stronger than the current Wu Lei. It is believed that Guo Tianyu will become the main player of the national football team in the 2026 World Cup.

Guo Tianyu

Guo Tianyu

In fact, in terms of young players, domestic clubs and teams have made great achievements in the construction of the youth training system. For example, when the Beijing Guoan team competed in the AFC Champions League this year, our excellent young player Liang Shaowen helped the Beijing Guoan team with a free kick to score the goal of the Philippine champion team United City FC. This allowed Beijing Guoan to draw a 1-1 draw with Liancheng FC with a young lineup dominated by players under the age of 21. And there are a lot of outstanding young players like Liang Shaowen. Beijing Guoan is not the only club that has done a good job in developing the youth training system in China.

Bugra Khan

perman river

In the match between the Chinese Super League Guangzhou team and Henan Songshan team on September 15, Niu Ziyi, an excellent young player of the Henan Songshan team, scored a high-quality long-range goal. However, due to the foul of the players of the Henan team, the goal was ruled invalid. However, from the excellent performance of this player, it can be seen that the youth training system of Henan Songshan Club is also very good. And Yan Dinghao of the Guangzhou team is also a very good player in China. He got an assist in that game.

Liang Shaowen

Liang Shaowen

What’s more, we also have a large number of excellent young players in our country. For example, Guangzhou Evergrande Football School has cultivated many excellent young players such as Bugra Khan, Permanjiang, Wang Shilong and so on. They will become the main lineup of the national football team for the 2026 World Cup. Our current population base of excellent young players is very large, and the national football team is likely to cultivate a large number of excellent players like Wu Lei in two years. It is very likely that we will be able to rush into the 2026 World Cup in five years with our homegrown players.

Do you think the Chinese men’s football team can rush into the World Cup in two years? Do you think the Chinese men’s football team can rely on local players to rush into the 2026 World Cup in five years? Please leave your opinion in the comments section below.

