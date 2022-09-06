Home Sports Zhang Yuning: Thanks to Zhejiang Football for my training
Zhang Yuning: Thanks to Zhejiang Football for my training

2022-09-06 21:38
Source: Shot China

On September 6, Beijing time, in the 16th round of the Chinese Super League, Beijing Guoan drew 2-2 with the Zhejiang team at the Rizhao International Football Center at home. Zhang Yuning scored twice in the game. This game is also the first show of Guoan new coach Stanley after taking over the team.

After the game, Zhang Yuning was interviewed by reporters. Regarding the changes Stanley brought to the team, Zhang Yuning said: “I think we played more aggressively on offense, and our defense also created a certain degree of pressure on our opponents to a certain extent.”

Facing the hometown team who scored twice, Zhang Yuning said: “Thanks to Zhejiang Football for cultivating me, I have a lot of emotions in the face of the hometown team, of course I am very happy to score goals, but the most important thing is that the team can win, Today, the two sides played a very exciting game, and the degree of opening and closing is relatively large. Neither side will be particularly satisfied with the result of this game, nor will they be particularly disappointed.” (Pei Li)Return to Sohu, see more

