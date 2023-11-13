Zhang Zhenlin and Zhang Ning Lead Liaoning and Shanxi to Consecutive Wins in CBA Games

CBA Comprehensive: Zhang Zhenlin and Zhang Ning lead their teams to consecutive wins

The 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) saw six games in the ninth round of the regular season on the 12th, with standout performances from Zhang Zhenlin and Zhang Ning leading their respective teams to consecutive wins.

In a dominating display, Zhang Zhenlin scored 27 points and led the Liaoning team to a 109-91 victory over the Beijing team, marking their eighth consecutive win. Meanwhile, the Shanxi team, trailing by a large margin, relied on Zhang Ning’s exceptional performance in the final quarter to secure a 101-100 win against the Guangsha team, extending their winning streak to four games.

The defending champion Liaoning team quickly gained momentum, with Zhao Jiwei and Zhang Zhenlin leading the charge. A 50-43 lead at halftime extended to a commanding 20-point advantage, ultimately securing a comfortable win for the Liaoning team.

Zhang Zhenlin finished with a game-high 27 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, while Fan Ziming of the Beijing team scored a team-high 17 points.

In another thrilling game, Shanxi’s Zhang Ning scored 18 points in the final quarter, securing a late victory for his team. With only the last second of the game remaining, Zhang Ning drew a foul from the opponent outside the three-point line, winning three free throw opportunities and converting all of them, resulting in the narrow victory.

In the remaining games of the day, the Zhejiang team defeated Tianjin 130-97, Fujian beat Jilin 94-84, Guangdong emerged victorious over Nanjing 121-107, and Shandong lost to Shenzhen 102-103.

The CBA continues to provide thrilling matchups, with standout performances from athletes like Zhang Zhenlin and Zhang Ning contributing to the excitement. (Reporter Yu Sihui)

