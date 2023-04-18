Home » Zhang Zhilei wins WBO interim champion gold belt_Guangming.com
On April 15, Zhang Zhilei celebrated his victory.

On the same day, in the WBO (World Boxing Organization) Heavyweight Transition Championship held in London, England, Chinese boxer Zhang Zhilei made a bloody attack. He technically knocked out the famous British native Joyce in the sixth round and won the WBO Heavyweight Transition Championship. gold belt.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

On April 15, Zhang Zhilei (right) received congratulations after the game.

On April 15, Zhang Zhilei (above) celebrated his victory.

On April 15, Zhang Zhilei celebrated his victory.

On April 15, Zhang Zhilei after the game.

On April 15, Zhang Zhilei (right) and Joyce were in the game.

On April 15, Zhang Zhilei after the game.

On April 15, Zhang Zhilei (left) celebrated his victory.

On April 15, Joyce after the game.

