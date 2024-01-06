Zhang Zhizhen and Zheng Qinwen lost and the Chinese team stopped in the quarterfinals_Zhejiang Online

Chinese tennis players Zhang Zhizhen and Zheng Qinwen faced a tough loss in the quarterfinals of the Tennis Federation Cup, ending the team’s run in the event. The Chinese team, which had advanced to the quarterfinals in its first appearance in the event, lost to their Polish opponents in both the men’s and women’s singles events, missing out on the semifinals.

In the men’s singles event, Zhang Zhizhen faced a tough opponent in Hurkacs and was unable to overcome his strong serves, ultimately losing the match. In the women’s singles event, Zheng Qinwen took on the world‘s number one Polish women’s tennis player, Swiatek, and despite a strong start, was unable to maintain her lead, losing the match as well.

The subsequent mixed doubles match had no bearing on the outcome of the entire match, as the Chinese team You Xiaodi/Sun Fajing also lost to their opponents.

While the Chinese team faced defeat in the quarterfinals, Zhang Zhizhen and Zheng Qinwen still performed well in the Confederations Cup, giving fans more expectations for their performance in the next season. Both players had notable victories in the competition, with Zhang Zhizhen continuing to improve his ranking and Zheng Qinwen reaching a new high of 14th in the world.

Despite the loss, the Chinese players gained valuable experience and confidence, and will now shift their focus to preparing for the Australian Open in mid-January.

